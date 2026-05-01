Deepika, Alia, Karan: Indians likely to grace 2026 Met Gala

The 2026 Met Gala is likely to see a strong Indian presence, with Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Karan Johar reportedly set to attend. The event will take place on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year, the theme is "Costume Art" with a dress code of "Fashion Is Art."

Star couple Padukone's baby bump at Met Gala? Padukone is reportedly gearing up for her fourth Met Gala appearance (after 2017, 2018, and 2019), this time with husband-actor Ranveer Singh. The couple was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, fueling speculation about their glamorous New York appearance. Fans are particularly excited about the possibility of Padukone flaunting her baby bump on the iconic red carpet, as she is currently expecting her second child.

Filmmaker's entrance Johar's grand debut Johar, known for his knack for fashion, is expected to make his Met Gala debut this year. He is attending with businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla and designer Manish Malhotra, per Filmfare. Known for his maximalist style, Johar is likely to interpret the theme dramatically in a custom Malhotra outfit. His debut at this prestigious event will surely be a sight to behold.

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