When, how to watch 'Stranger Things' S05 finale in India
What's the story
Netflix's beloved original series Stranger Things is gearing up for its grand finale with the release of Season 5 Volume 3. The final episode will premiere on December 31 (Wednesday) at 8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT. This season has been divided into three volumes, with Volume I releasing four episodes on November 26 and Volume II dropping three episodes on Christmas Day. In India, all the episodes drop a day later at 6:30am. So, the finale will arrive on January 1.
Episode details
Volume 3: 'The Rightside Up' to be longest episode
The final episode, titled Chapter 8: The Rightside Up, will be the longest of the season at a whopping two hours and eight minutes. Ross Duffer, one of the show's creators, shared the official runtimes for all four episodes earlier this week. For comparison, here are the runtimes for Episodes 5-7: Shock Jock (1 hour 8 minutes), Escape From Camazotz (1 hour 15 minutes), and The Bridge (1 hour 6 minutes). Anyone with a Netflix subscription can watch them.
Theatrical release
'Stranger Things' finale to be screened in theaters
In a first for the series, fans can watch the finale in theaters. Netflix has confirmed that Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 will be released simultaneously on Netflix and in more than 350 theaters across the US and Canada. The screenings will start on December 31 at 8:00pm ET and run through January 1, 2026.
Episode recap
'Stranger Things' S05 Volume 3: A recap of previous episodes
Episodes 5, 6, and 7 released on Christmas Day picked up from where Volume I left off and set the stage for the final showdown. The last episode is expected to wrap up the show's biggest storylines and provide closure to fan-favorite characters. Season 5 follows the Hawkins group as they battle their most dangerous foe yet, Vecna, in fall 1987.