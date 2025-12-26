When, how to watch 'Stranger Things' S05 finale in India

Netflix 's beloved original series Stranger Things is gearing up for its grand finale with the release of Season 5 Volume 3. The final episode will premiere on December 31 (Wednesday) at 8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT. This season has been divided into three volumes, with Volume I releasing four episodes on November 26 and Volume II dropping three episodes on Christmas Day. In India, all the episodes drop a day later at 6:30am. So, the finale will arrive on January 1.

Episode details Volume 3: 'The Rightside Up' to be longest episode The final episode, titled Chapter 8: The Rightside Up, will be the longest of the season at a whopping two hours and eight minutes. Ross Duffer, one of the show's creators, shared the official runtimes for all four episodes earlier this week. For comparison, here are the runtimes for Episodes 5-7: Shock Jock (1 hour 8 minutes), Escape From Camazotz (1 hour 15 minutes), and The Bridge (1 hour 6 minutes). Anyone with a Netflix subscription can watch them.

Theatrical release 'Stranger Things' finale to be screened in theaters In a first for the series, fans can watch the finale in theaters. Netflix has confirmed that Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 will be released simultaneously on Netflix and in more than 350 theaters across the US and Canada. The screenings will start on December 31 at 8:00pm ET and run through January 1, 2026.