Shahid Kapoor's 'O'Romeo' to make OTT debut this month?

O'Romeo is set in the 1990s Mumbai underworld, blending crime and romance. The film tells the story of a gangster whose life changes when he finds love, leading to a mix of passion and violence that sparks a gang war. The film's ensemble cast also includes Avinash Tiwary, Hussain Dalal, Farida Jalal, Tamannaah Bhatia , Disha Patani , and Vikrant Massey . It has earned ₹110.60cr crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.

Other projects

Kapoor, Dimri's upcoming projects

Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Cocktail 2, which will feature Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna as well. The film, directed by Homi Adajania, recently debuted its first look in theaters. On the other hand, Dimri is caught up with the shooting of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. The movie will star Prabhas in the lead role and is set to come out in 2027.