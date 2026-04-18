Where to watch Akshay's 'Bhooth Bangla' after theatrical run
What's the story
Akshay Kumar's latest horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, is now playing in theaters. The film raked in around ₹3.5cr from paid previews on April 16, followed by ₹12.25cr on April 17, reported Sacnilk. After completing its theatrical run, it will stream on Netflix. Although an official date is yet to be announced, it is expected to drop between June and early July.
Director-actor reunion
Kumar, Priyadarshan reunite after over a decade
One of the most talked-about aspects of Bhooth Bangla is Kumar's reunion with director Priyadarshan. The duo has worked together on several cult comedy films, including their last collaboration, Khatta Meetha, which was released in 2010. Their long association adds to the anticipation for this horror-comedy.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Bhooth Bangla'
Bhooth Bangla follows Arjun (Kumar) and his sister, Meera (Mithila Palkar), who suddenly inherit a huge ancestral property in Mangalpur. The film explores their attempts to prepare the palace for Meera's wedding despite repeated warnings that it's haunted by a demon named Vadhusur, who abducts brides. The film also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Rajesh Sharma.