'Bhooth Bangla' is currently running in theaters

Where to watch Akshay's 'Bhooth Bangla' after theatrical run

By Isha Sharma 09:57 am Apr 18, 202609:57 am

What's the story

Akshay Kumar's latest horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, is now playing in theaters. The film raked in around ₹3.5cr from paid previews on April 16, followed by ₹12.25cr on April 17, reported Sacnilk. After completing its theatrical run, it will stream on Netflix. Although an official date is yet to be announced, it is expected to drop between June and early July.