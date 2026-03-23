Where to watch Adivi Sesh's 'Dacoit' after theatrical run

The Telugu action-thriller Dacoit: Oka Prema Katha, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur , will be released in theaters on April 10, 2026. The film was initially scheduled to release on March 27, but the date was pushed ahead due to another major release, Dhurandhar 2. After its theatrical run, the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video , though the OTT premiere date is awaited.

Film details First collaboration between Sesh and Thakur The film marks the first collaboration between Sesh and Thakur, creating curiosity among fans. At a recent event, Sesh praised his co-star, calling her "the soul of the film." Actor Shruti Haasan was earlier a part of the project, but left due to creative differences. Subsequently, Thakur joined the cast.

Supporting cast Anurag Kashyap plays the antagonist The film also stars Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role, reportedly as the antagonist. Prakash Raj and Sunil play supporting roles. The film is directed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut with music by Bheems Ceciroleo. The plot revolves around a man who is "wrongfully accused of a crime and convicted," later escaping prison and framing his former girlfriend, exploring themes of love, betrayal, and revenge.

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