Where to watch Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' after theatrical run
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles, was released on Friday, January 23, 2026. The movie is a spiritual sequel to the iconic 1997 film Border and has received an overwhelming response from early viewers. Here's where you can watch the film after its theatrical run.
Streaming details
'Border 2' OTT release date and platform
After its theatrical run, Border 2 will stream on Netflix. However, the official OTT release date is yet to be announced by the makers. Based on typical trends, it could make its streaming debut in March or April 2026, depending on its box office performance and duration of its theatrical run.
Film details
'Border 2' is a sequel to a classic war film
Border 2 is a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster Border, which depicted the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The sequel has been developed as a large-scale patriotic drama, aiming to revisit the tone and military focus that made the original a cult classic. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, it also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh in pivotal roles.