Where to watch Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3' after theatrical run

The Malayalam film Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal , will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video . The platform has confirmed that it is the film's official streaming partner, although the makers are yet to announce an exact OTT release date. The movie was released in theaters on May 21, which also happened to be the actor's 66th birthday.

OTT release When will 'Drishyam 3' start streaming? Drishyam 3 is expected to follow the usual six-to-eight-week window between its theatrical and OTT release. According to The Economic Times, the film may start streaming by late June or early July. Apart from Mohanlal, the movie also stars Ansiba Hassan, Meena, and Kalabhavan Shajohn in key roles.

Film synopsis Know more about 'Drishyam 3' Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph, is set after the events of the second film and brings Mohanlal back as Georgekutty. In this chapter, Georgekutty is now a successful film producer. He and his family are trying to move on from Varun's death, but the guilt weighs heavily on them. The film also explores Georgekutty's efforts to find a suitable groom for Anju as he tries to leave the past behind.

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