Where to watch Nicole Kidman's new series, 'Scarpetta'

The story jumps between Scarpetta's early days and a present-day murder case that hits close to home. Jamie Lee Curtis plays her sister, with a supporting cast featuring Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, Ariana DeBose, and more.

Release date, streaming platform, and more

The series premiered on Prime Video on March 11, 2026; the first season consists of eight episodes.

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Filming details have not been disclosed, and word is season 2 is already in the works!