Where to watch Nicole Kidman's new series, 'Scarpetta'
Scarpetta, the new crime drama starring Nicole Kidman as forensic expert Dr. Kay Scarpetta, just dropped its first season (eight episodes) on Prime Video.
The show, developed by Liz Sarnoff and based on Patricia Cornwell's bestselling novels, arrived March 11.
Plot and cast of the show
The story jumps between Scarpetta's early days and a present-day murder case that hits close to home.
Jamie Lee Curtis plays her sister, with a supporting cast featuring Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, Ariana DeBose, and more.
Release date, streaming platform, and more
The series premiered on Prime Video on March 11, 2026; the first season consists of eight episodes.
Prime Video requires a subscription; check the service for current US pricing and trial offers.
Filming details have not been disclosed, and word is season 2 is already in the works!