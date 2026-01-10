Where to watch Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' after theatrical run

The much-awaited Telugu film , The Raja Saab, featuring Prabhas , was released on January 9. Directed by Maruthi, the film is a mix of horror, fantasy, and comedy. Despite initial struggles to find an OTT partner due to high price demands, the movie has now finalized its digital rights. Read on to know more about its OTT release.

OTT release 'The Raja Saab' to stream on JioHotstar After its theatrical run, The Raja Saab will be available for streaming on JioHotstar, reported OTTplay. The platform has acquired the film's OTT rights after extensive negotiations. Initially, the makers had a hard time finding a streaming partner due to their high price demand. Despite strong pre-release buzz and an early trailer launch intended to increase demand, several platforms were reportedly reluctant.

Film details 'The Raja Saab' budget and sequel plans The Raja Saab was made on an estimated budget of ₹350 crore, making it one of the costliest Telugu films in recent times. A significant portion of this budget reportedly went into Prabhas's remuneration. The film has also confirmed a sequel, The Raja Saab 2: Circus 1935, which is likely to see Prabhas in dual roles.