Watch 'The Devil Wears Prada' on JioHotstar

Where to watch 'Devil Wears Prada' ahead of sequel's release

By Isha Sharma 12:42 pm Apr 30, 202612:42 pm

What's the story

The critically acclaimed film, The Devil Wears Prada, featuring Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway, was released in 2006. The popular movie is based on Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name. 20 years later, the much-anticipated sequel is all set to premiere on May 1 (Friday). Ahead of the second part, you can watch the original film on JioHotstar.