Where to watch 'Devil Wears Prada' ahead of sequel's release
What's the story
The critically acclaimed film, The Devil Wears Prada, featuring Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway, was released in 2006. The popular movie is based on Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name. 20 years later, the much-anticipated sequel is all set to premiere on May 1 (Friday). Ahead of the second part, you can watch the original film on JioHotstar.
Film's impact
The film grossed over $326 million worldwide
The Devil Wears Prada follows Andy (Hathaway), a young woman who lands a coveted job as an assistant to fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly (Streep). The film grossed over $326 million and remains a cultural rage. It won Streep the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress - Motion Picture Comedy or Musical. She also received nominations for the Academy Award, BAFTA Award, SAG, and Critics' Choice.
Sequel
All to know about 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
The sequel will see Streep, Hathaway, and Blunt reprise their iconic roles. The ensemble also includes Stanley Tucci, Simone Ashley, Kenneth Branagh, Justin Theroux, Tracie Thoms, and Lucy Liu. In India, it will face stiff competition from several movies. These include Raja Shivaji in Hindi and Marathi, Ek Din in Hindi, Patriot in Malayalam, Dhabkaaro in Gujarati, and Pitt Siyapa in Punjabi, among others.