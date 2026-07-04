White House mocks Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's grand wedding
What's the story
Pop music sensation Taylor Swift and American football star Travis Kelce have tied the knot at New York's Madison Square Garden, per an announcement by the singer's publicist on Friday. The wedding became a hot topic online after a celebratory display outside the iconic venue was followed by a social media post from White House, parodying the newlyweds' announcement.
Online exchange
'TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT'
The White House's post, captioned "IT'S HAPPENED!!!" featured glowing pink screens with the message "TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT." The image mirrored the style of the "JUST&T MARRIED!" display shown after Swift and Kelce's wedding. This exchange is the latest chapter in the long-running public friction between US President Donald Trump and Swift.
Twitter Post
See the White House's post here
IT’S HAPPENED!!! pic.twitter.com/Jd7bCMvbOO— The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 4, 2026
Feud continues
Trump's past jabs at Swift
Trump's criticism of Swift goes back two years, when he slammed her for endorsing former US Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election. He had written on Truth Social: "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" without providing any further explanation. Just a day before the wedding, the White House also shared an image featuring Trump alongside several former US presidents with the words "America's Eras Tour."
Couple's journey
Swift-Kelce tie the knot in NYC's Madison Square Garden
Swift and Kelce's relationship has been under the spotlight since they started dating in 2023 after the NFL star attended one of Swift's Eras Tour concerts. The couple's wedding was officiated by comedian Adam Sandler, with Swift's brother Austin serving as the man of honor and Kelce's brother Jason as best man. The publicist statement announcing their marriage read: "Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Married!"