Taylor Swift marries Travis Kelce: Revisiting their dreamy love story
What's the story
Pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are now married. The couple tied the knot at New York's Madison Square Garden on Friday. Their relationship has been a subject of fascination since it began in July 2023 when Kelce was spotted at Swift's Eras Tour concert. Here's a look back at their journey from friendship bracelets to wedding rings.
First steps
The clip that started it all
Kelce first attended Swift's Eras Tour concert at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium on July 8, 2023. He later revealed on his New Heights podcast, "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts...there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them...but I didn't get to hand her one." The clip caught Swift's attention. "It felt like he was standing outside of my apartment, holding a boom box saying, 'I want to go on a date with you,'" she recalled later.
Public debut
Swift's game day debut
Swift and Kelce went public with their relationship on September 24, 2023. Swift was seen cheering for Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, at a game. When he scored a touchdown, she was caught on camera celebrating enthusiastically. The couple later left together. Swift's fans were surprised by this public display of affection, as she had always been private about her relationships.
Game changer
Swift referenced Kelce in her songs
Swift's attendance at Kelce's games reportedly had a huge impact on viewership, especially among women. Her first songs about their relationship were released in April 2024 on her double album The Tortured Poets Department. The Alchemy seemed to reference their post-Super Bowl PDA with the lyric, "Where's the trophy? / He just comes running over to me." Fans combined their names to create "Tayvis."
Stage debut
Going Instagram official and Kelce's stage debut
In June 2024, Swift and Kelce went Instagram official with a photo from backstage at one of her Eras Tour concerts in London. The next night, Kelce made his stage debut as one of Swift's dancers. He carried the singer across the stage to a couch where she changed outfits before performing I Can Do It With a Broken Heart. This was his only appearance during her 149-date tour, but he spent most of the summer attending shows across Europe.
Engagement
Engagement announcement and ring details
After a year of hints and shoutouts, Swift and Kelce confirmed their engagement with a joint Instagram post on August 26, 2025. The caption read, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." Reports suggest that the ring was bought from Artifex Fine Jewelry with prices starting at $29,000. Kelce's father, Ed, later revealed that the proposal took place two weeks before it was announced.
Wedding plans
Wedding rumors and new album
Swift's 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, was released in October 2025 with lyrics about her fiancé. During the promotional tour, she was asked about the wedding but revealed little except that it wouldn't be a small affair. Rumors of their wedding date on June 13, 2026, came and went without confirmation. A few days later, activity at Swift's Rhode Island mansion sparked speculation of a bachelorette party in full swing.
Venue details
Swift, Kelce tie the knot at Madison Square Garden
The New York Times reported that Swift booked the entire Madison Square Garden for a mega event just before Independence Day weekend. According to sources, the plans involved an intimate gathering of about 100 people on Thursday, July 2, followed by a more extravagant celebration with about 1,000 guests the next day. The couple reportedly wore Dior for the ceremony, which was officiated by US actor and comedian Adam Sandler.