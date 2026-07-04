Taylor Swift marries Travis Kelce: Revisiting their dreamy love story

Stage debut

Going Instagram official and Kelce's stage debut

In June 2024, Swift and Kelce went Instagram official with a photo from backstage at one of her Eras Tour concerts in London. The next night, Kelce made his stage debut as one of Swift's dancers. He carried the singer across the stage to a couch where she changed outfits before performing I Can Do It With a Broken Heart. This was his only appearance during her 149-date tour, but he spent most of the summer attending shows across Europe.