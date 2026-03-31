'The White Lotus' S04: Heather Graham, Ben Schnetzer join cast

The fourth season of the hit HBO series The White Lotus has added six new actors to its ensemble, reported Variety. The upcoming season, set in France , will feature Heather Graham, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer, Tobias Santelmann, Frida Gustavsson, and Laura Smet. This news comes as production for the new season is set to begin in April.

Cast expansion New additions join previously announced actors The new additions to The White Lotus Season 4 join previously announced actors, including Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Vincent Cassel, Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, and Kumail Nanjiani. The series has a history of featuring at least one returning cast member from the previous seasons. Jennifer Coolidge was the lead in Seasons 1 and 2, while Natasha Rothwell and Jon Gries led Season 3.

Production insights Production and crew details The production of The White Lotus Season 4 will take place in various locations across France, including the French Riviera and Paris. One of the filming venues is reportedly a 19th-century palace-turned-luxury hotel called the Chateau de La Messardiere in Saint-Tropez on the Côte d'Azur. Mike White, who created the series, will continue to serve as director, writer, and executive producer for this season along with David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

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