Who is Satvika Veeravalli? Meet 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara's star
What's the story
Satvika Veeravalli, who recently made her acting debut with the Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara, has been garnering praise for her performance. The film, directed by Pavan Sadineni and co-starring Dulquer Salmaan, was released on Friday (November 20). Interestingly, before stepping into the world of cinema, Veeravalli had a successful corporate career in the United States.
Education and career
Veeravalli's corporate career before acting
Veeravalli, who grew up in the US, has an engineering background.
She holds a master's degree in Engineering Management from Vanderbilt University and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering with a focus on Design and Human Factors Engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
Before her foray into films, she worked as a senior consultant and interoperability project manager at Oracle Cerner, focusing on healthcare technology and integration projects.
Career shift
'My void grew bigger'
Despite her corporate career, Veeravalli decided to pursue acting.
She revealed to The Hindu, "I was considering pursuing a PhD or taking up an MBA programme."
"When I moved to New York, I observed how a lot of people were pursuing a corporate career while also doing something in the arts. My void grew bigger."
"So, when this film offer came my way, I took it up."
Film debut
Preparation for her role in 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara'
In Aakasamlo Oka Tara, Veeravalli plays a village girl with dreams of becoming an astronaut.
The character is a stark contrast to her upbringing in the US.
To prepare for her role, she delved into the character's background and the technical aspects of her dream.
Her engineering background helped her grasp some of the scientific elements in the story.
Language and mentorship
Training in the Telugu language
Veeravalli also underwent training to improve her Telugu language skills for the film.
The New Indian Express quoted her saying, "There has always been a Telugu atmosphere in our family, and I picked up the language quite quickly."
The actor has spoken about how supportive Salmaan was during the shoot of her debut film, too.
She said she was nervous on her first day, but Salmaan encouraged her to overcome her initial apprehension.