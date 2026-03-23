Who is 'Dhurandhar 2' actor Danish Pandor? Rising star's profile

Aahana Kumra 's recent Instagram posts celebrating Pandor's performance (and her heartfelt birthday message calling him "the kindest boy") have fans wondering if there's something more between them. Their friendly public exchanges have definitely caught people's attention.

With 'Dhurandhar 2''s success, Pandor is set for more projects

With Dhurandhar 2 boosting his profile, Pandor, who has worked in television and streaming series, has some momentum going.

Fans are now watching to see what exciting projects he'll take on next.