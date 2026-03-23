Who is 'Dhurandhar 2' actor Danish Pandor? Rising star's profile
Entertainment
Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, is making waves at the box office.
While the film features a strong cast, Danish Pandor's standout role as Uzair Baloch has earned him major praise and put him firmly in the spotlight.
Meanwhile, Pandor and Kumra's friendship has sparked dating rumors
Aahana Kumra's recent Instagram posts celebrating Pandor's performance (and her heartfelt birthday message calling him "the kindest boy") have fans wondering if there's something more between them.
Their friendly public exchanges have definitely caught people's attention.
With 'Dhurandhar 2''s success, Pandor is set for more projects
With Dhurandhar 2 boosting his profile, Pandor, who has worked in television and streaming series, has some momentum going.
Fans are now watching to see what exciting projects he'll take on next.