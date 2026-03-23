Who is 'Dhurandhar' turban artist Balwinder Singh? His work explained

Back in January, Singh posted a video from the Ladakh shoot where he was tying Baloch-style turbans. The clip blew up with 1.3 million views, shining a light on behind-the-scenes crew members who rarely get credit. Fun fact: he originally thought he was working on a different movie, Ranbir Kapoor 's Animal 2, but it turned out to be Ranveer 's project.

His work on 'Dhurandhar'

Singh is known for his expertise in dastar, dumala, and wedding turban styles for movies.

On this film, he was the go-to guy for all things turban, from lead characters like Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer) to family members and extras, helping keep turban looks authentic to the characters' regional and cultural backgrounds, including Punjabi and Baloch styles.