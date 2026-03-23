Who is 'Dhurandhar' turban artist Balwinder Singh? His work explained
Balwinder Singh, an Amritsar-based turban artist, is getting noticed for his standout work in the new film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released March 19.
He styled unique turbans for stars like Ranveer Singh and Bimal Oberoi, and made sure even background actors and Punjab Police officers looked authentic on screen.
His viral video from the shoot
Back in January, Singh posted a video from the Ladakh shoot where he was tying Baloch-style turbans.
The clip blew up with 1.3 million views, shining a light on behind-the-scenes crew members who rarely get credit.
Fun fact: he originally thought he was working on a different movie, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal 2, but it turned out to be Ranveer's project.
His work on 'Dhurandhar'
Singh is known for his expertise in dastar, dumala, and wedding turban styles for movies.
On this film, he was the go-to guy for all things turban, from lead characters like Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer) to family members and extras, helping keep turban looks authentic to the characters' regional and cultural backgrounds, including Punjabi and Baloch styles.