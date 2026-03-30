Who's Vamshi Paidipally? Meet director of Salman Khan's next

Salman Khan is set to collaborate with director Vamshi Paidipally for his next big project.While Khan is a household name across India, many in the Hindi film industry may not be aware of Paidipally. Paidipally is one of South India's most successful directors, having delivered blockbusters across Telugu and Tamil cinema. Let's take a closer look at his journey from software engineer to award-winning filmmaker.

Background Paidipally's cinema roots and software background Born on July 27, 1979, in Khanapur, Adilabad district of Telangana, Paidipally grew up in a family that owned a cinema hall. This early exposure to films ignited his passion for filmmaking. He reportedly studied at Hyderabad Public School and later earned a Master's degree in Computer Applications from Osmania University. After working as a software engineer in Hyderabad, he decided to pursue his true calling: filmmaking.

Career path Paidipally rose to success with 'Brindavanam' Paidipally began his film career as an assistant director on the 2002 drama Eeswar. He then worked as an associate director on Varsham, Mass, and Bhadra. It was during this time that producer Dil Raju noticed him and offered to back his directorial debut, Munna (2007). However, it was Brindavanam (2010) that finally gave him a breakthrough with its commercial success. Subsequently, he worked with superstars such as Prabhas, Vijay, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun.

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