Who's Emma Watson's new boyfriend, Mexican billionaire Gonzalo Hevia Bailleres?
What's the story
Hollywood actor and activist Emma Watson has reportedly found a new love interest in Mexican businessman Gonzalo Hevia Bailleres. The rumors of their relationship started circulating in February 2026 when Spanish media outlets and DeuxMoi reported the two were seen together at a wedding in Mexico. On Wednesday, they were also spotted kissing at an airport. But who is Hevia Bailleres?
Professional background
Who is Gonzalo Hevia Bailleres?
Hevia Bailleres is the founder and CEO of Lok, a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence, per Cosmopolitan. He also has ties to Chazki, a tech-driven delivery service, and Coca-Cola Femsa, the company behind Mexican Coke's signature glass bottles.
Family wealth
He comes from one of the richest families in Mexico
Hevia Bailleres is also an heir to a billion-dollar fortune. His grandparents, Teresa Gual and Alberto Bailleres, made their wealth through their mining company, Industrias Penoles. They are also the owners of Grupo Bal and El Palacio de Hierro department stores. The Bailleres family is reportedly worth between $6.65 billion and $19.7 billion, making them the fourth richest family in Mexico and the 10th richest in Latin America, per Forbes.
Past relationship
His ex was singer and actor Belinda Peregrin
Hevia Bailleres was reportedly in a relationship with Spanish-Mexican singer and actor Belinda Peregrin from late 2022 to early 2024. In 2025, fans speculated that Peregrin's diss track Hereocromia was about her ex-boyfriend, who allegedly comes from "old money."
Relationship rumors
Rumors of romance between Watson and Hevia Bailleres
The first hint of a possible romance between Hevia Bailleres and Watson came from a DeuxMoi tipster who claimed the two attended a wedding in Mexico together in February 2026. The portal also mentioned that Hevia Bailleres doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to treating his ex-girlfriends. On March 4, Quien shared a photo of the alleged couple at an airport together. Neither Watson nor Hevia Bailleres has confirmed their relationship status yet.