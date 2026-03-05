Who's Emma Watson's new boyfriend, Mexican billionaire Gonzalo Hevia Bailleres?

Hollywood actor and activist Emma Watson has reportedly found a new love interest in Mexican businessman Gonzalo Hevia Bailleres. The rumors of their relationship started circulating in February 2026 when Spanish media outlets and DeuxMoi reported the two were seen together at a wedding in Mexico . On Wednesday, they were also spotted kissing at an airport. But who is Hevia Bailleres?

Professional background Who is Gonzalo Hevia Bailleres? Hevia Bailleres is the founder and CEO of Lok, a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence, per Cosmopolitan. He also has ties to Chazki, a tech-driven delivery service, and Coca-Cola Femsa, the company behind Mexican Coke's signature glass bottles.

Family wealth He comes from one of the richest families in Mexico Hevia Bailleres is also an heir to a billion-dollar fortune. His grandparents, Teresa Gual and Alberto Bailleres, made their wealth through their mining company, Industrias Penoles. They are also the owners of Grupo Bal and El Palacio de Hierro department stores. The Bailleres family is reportedly worth between $6.65 billion and $19.7 billion, making them the fourth richest family in Mexico and the 10th richest in Latin America, per Forbes.

Past relationship His ex was singer and actor Belinda Peregrin Hevia Bailleres was reportedly in a relationship with Spanish-Mexican singer and actor Belinda Peregrin from late 2022 to early 2024. In 2025, fans speculated that Peregrin's diss track Hereocromia was about her ex-boyfriend, who allegedly comes from "old money."

