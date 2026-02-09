Who's Gabriela Rico Jimenez, Mexican model who leveled 'cannibalism' claims

The recent release of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents by the US Department of Justice has once again brought attention to a shocking 2009 video featuring a distressed young woman, Gabriela Rico Jimenez. In the clip, she accuses powerful elites of "eating children." Now, social media users are connecting her claims with new revelations from the Epstein files. But how much of this is true? Let's find out!

Background The original video and its context Jimenez, a Mexican model, gained global attention in August 2009 when she was seen outside a hotel in Monterrey, Mexico, visibly distressed and shouting accusations in Spanish. She claimed influential who's whos were involved in cannibalism and child abuse. Her emotional breakdown reportedly happened after attending a private event with political and business elites. Local police detained her at the scene and transferred her to a psychiatric facility for medical evaluation.

Resurfacing interest Claims of cannibalism and babies being eaten Jimenez's case has resurfaced after the release of Epstein-related documents by the US Department of Justice. Social media users have been sharing old clips of Jimenez, claiming her cannibalism allegations were "validated" by some emails that talked about elites eating "feces" of babies from dismembered intestines. However, no concrete evidence in the Epstein files supports claims of cannibalism or baby-eating. The files contain witness testimonies, unverified tips, emails, and unproven allegations, but nothing substantiated.

Advertisement

Post-incident developments What happened to Jimenez after the incident? Following her detention, Jimenez was reportedly transferred to a psychiatric medical center in Monterrey. Her family later withdrew a missing-person complaint, stating she had received treatment and wished to remain out of the public eye. Since then, there has been no confirmed public record of her whereabouts. While online rumors claim she "vanished mysteriously," no official documentation supports claims of foul play or silencing.

Advertisement