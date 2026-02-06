Who's Karen Mulder? How's the model related to Epstein files

The recent release of documents from the Epstein files has brought more celebrities and their ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to the fore. It has also sparked renewed interest in Dutch supermodel Karen Mulder. In 2001, she made shocking allegations of rape by powerful men, including police officers and politicians. In response, she was booked into a psychiatric clinic for months. Now, as discussions about Epstein's network continue, Mulder's story is being revisited online.

Career highlights Mulder's career and controversial allegations Mulder, who was one of the biggest catwalk stars in the 1990s, walked for high-profile fashion houses like Valentino, Versace, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, and Chanel. She even signed with Victoria's Secret in 1992. However, her career took a controversial turn when she publicly claimed on a French television show, Tout le monde en parle, that she had been raped by multiple powerful men, including men from her former model agency. Reportedly, this interview was never shown.

Disappearance Her battle with mental health and disappearance from public life The model repeated the claims in another interview, following which, Mulder was reportedly taken to a psychiatric clinic by her sister. The stay was allegedly paid for by Gerald Marie, former CEO of Elite Model Management in Europe, who has also been accused of sexual abuse. After years of battling chronic depression and surviving a serious suicide attempt in 2002, Mulder largely disappeared from public life. She now lives a private life with sporadic reports about her resurfacing occasionally.

Online discussions Mulder's story goes viral again Despite no direct link between Mulder and Epstein, her story is being discussed online in relation to the Epstein files. Many have drawn parallels between her claims of powerful men engaging in sexual abuse and the network exposed by the Epstein documents. One user on X﻿ speculated about Mulder's early warnings about powerful men, drawing parallels to the Epstein case, even though she did not specifically name Epstein.

