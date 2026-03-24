Who is Isha Rikhi, Punjabi actor who married rapper Badshah?

Rapper Badshah , whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh, has reportedly tied the knot with Punjabi actor and model Isha Rikhi . The news broke when Rikhi's mother Poonam shared glimpses from the wedding on Instagram. In the clips, Badshah can be seen in a brown kurta and golden safa while Rikhi wore a traditional red salwar kameez. The couple was also spotted performing wedding rituals together.

Career Who is Isha Rikhi? Born in Chandigarh in 1993, Rikhi has made a name for herself in the Punjabi film industry. She made her Bollywood debut with Nawabzaade (2018), produced by Remo D'Souza. Her career took off after starring in Punjabi films like Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De and Happy Go Lucky. Interestingly, she has previously appeared in a jewelry advertisement with Badshah, per Times Now.

Relationship Rumors of their relationship began in 2021 Rumors of Badshah and Rikhi's relationship have been circulating since 2021. A report by Hindustan Times stated in 2022 that both families were aware of their bond. According to Pinkvilla, the couple met at a mutual friend's party where they discovered their shared interests in films and music. They were also seen together at Karan Aujla's album launch last year.

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