Who is Isha Rikhi, singer Badshah's new wife
Entertainment
Photos suggesting a wedding between Badshah and Isha Rikhi surfaced, and their wedding photos were posted by Rikhi's mother on March 24, 2026.
The two first met at a friend's party over four years ago, instantly bonding over music and movies, and have been together ever since.
Age gap and career details
Badshah is 40, while Rikhi is 32, so there's an eight-year age difference.
Before acting, Rikhi worked as a model and made her film debut in the Punjabi movie Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De.
She later appeared in Bollywood with Nawabzaade.
Previous marriages and relationships
Badshah was previously married to Jasmine; details and dates of that marriage/divorce and his child's birth are not provided in the source.
Rikhi's prior relationship history has not been publicly reported.