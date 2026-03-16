Who is Raj Kapoor, the desi behind Oscars 2026

Kapoor started out as a dancer and assistant choreographer in Hollywood before landing his first producer gig at the 2016 Radio Disney Music Awards. Since then, he's helped shape major events like the Grammys, Emmys, Latin Grammys, and more.

His ties to Bollywood legacy

He's picked up Emmys for Adele: One Night Only (2022) and producing the 96th Oscars (2024), and has earned nine Emmy Award nominations in total.

He also directed that viral Naatu Naatu performance at the Oscars.

Fun fact: after Rishi Kapoor spotted his name during a past Oscars broadcast, the two met in Los Angeles, and Raj describes the family tie as a distant relation to the Kapoor film dynasty.