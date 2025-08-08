Next Article
Who is Ryan Kiera Armstrong, the new Buffy
Hulu is bringing back Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and 15-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong will take on the iconic lead role—without original creator Joss Whedon involved.
Sarah Michelle Gellar, who first played Buffy, gave Armstrong a warm shoutout for her "emotional intelligence, and talent."
You might recognize Armstrong from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew or American Horror Story: Red Tide.
'Buffy' marks a big step up for her
Armstrong, daughter of actor Dean Armstrong, has already built an impressive resume with roles in Firestarter (2022), Marvel's Black Widow (2020), and The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019).
Landing Buffy marks a big step up for her as one of Hollywood's promising young leads.