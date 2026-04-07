Who is Sangram Singh, India's 1st MMA winner in Argentina

Sangram Singh has made history by becoming the first Indian to win an MMA bout in Argentina . He achieved the feat by defeating 16-year-old French fighter Florian Coudier in just one minute and 45 seconds at the Tigre Sports Club stadium in Buenos Aires. This victory adds to his international titles won in Georgia, the Netherlands, and Argentina.

Inspiring path Early life and career Singh was born in 1985 to a retired Army soldier Umed Singh and his mother Ramodevi in Madina village, Rohtak, Haryana. He faced serious health challenges in childhood, having been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and relying on a wheelchair for the first eight years of his life. Despite these challenges, he kick-started his athletic career with Delhi Police in 1999 and won a bronze medal at the 2005 All India Police Games.

Career highlights Professional wrestling and reality TV Singh was named the World's Best Professional Wrestler by World Wrestling Professionals (WWP) after a match in South Africa in 2012. He returned to professional wrestling on February 24, 2024, after a six-year hiatus and secured a win against Mohammad Saeed. Apart from his sports career, he is also a motivational speaker and reality TV star from Bigg Boss 7.

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