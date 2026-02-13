Who is Sapna Didi and Hussain Ustara? 'O'Romeo' explained
Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, hitting theaters February 13, dives into Mumbai's underworld through a fictionalized story inspired by real events involving Hussain Ustara—played by Shahid Kapoor—and his partnership with Sapna Didi (Triptii Dimri).
Inspired by S. Hussain Zaidi's books, the film touches on Sapna's backstory, in which her husband was killed in an attack she believed was linked to Dawood Ibrahim.
Who is Hussain Ustara?
Growing up in Mumbai's crime-ridden neighborhoods, Ustara (born Hussain Shaikh) started out with street fights and pickpocketing before moving on to contract killings.
He got his nickname after a razor attack at just 15 that left doctors stunned.
Known for being sharp and polite but ruthless, he used tech like phone taps and even taught Sapna Didi combat skills as they took on Dawood Ibrahim.
His life ended violently in 1998 when Dawood's men caught up with him.
Why does Sapna's story matter? Legal battles around 'O'Romeo'
Ustara wasn't just another gangster—he openly challenged Dawood at a time when most gangs stayed quiet.
He helped Sapna plan an ambitious assassination attempt against Dawood himself (though it failed), making their story one of defiance and risk.
Now, with his sisters filing a one-crore defamation suit and his daughter sending a legal notice demanding ₹2 crore, O'Romeo is sparking new conversations about legacy and truth behind Bollywood thrillers.