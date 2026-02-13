Who is Sapna Didi and Hussain Ustara? 'O'Romeo' explained

Who is Hussain Ustara?

Growing up in Mumbai's crime-ridden neighborhoods, Ustara (born Hussain Shaikh) started out with street fights and pickpocketing before moving on to contract killings.

He got his nickname after a razor attack at just 15 that left doctors stunned.

Known for being sharp and polite but ruthless, he used tech like phone taps and even taught Sapna Didi combat skills as they took on Dawood Ibrahim.

His life ended violently in 1998 when Dawood's men caught up with him.