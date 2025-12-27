Who's James, Bangladeshi singer whose concert faced violent mob attack?

A concert by renowned Bangladeshi rock singer James in Faridpur was abruptly halted on Friday night after a violent mob attack. The incident left at least 25 people injured, including 15-20 students. The attackers, reportedly outsiders, tried to force their way into the venue and "take control of the stage," leading to the cancellation of the show on orders from the Faridpur deputy commissioner. Here's everything you need to know about the artist.

Background Know more about James James, whose real name is Faruq Mahfuz Anam, is a renowned Bangladeshi singer-songwriter and guitarist. He is the frontman of the rock band Nagar Baul (formerly known as Feelings). Born in 1964 in Naogaon, Rajshahi (then East Pakistan), James developed a passion for music during his college years. He has also enjoyed a successful solo career with several hit albums to his credit.

Career highlights James's career and contributions to Bollywood James has also made a mark in Bollywood by singing several famous songs in Hindi films. These include Bheegi Bheegi in Gangster, Chal Chalein in Woh Lamhe, Rishtey and Alvida in Life In A... Metro, and Bebasi in Warning. He has also won the Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer twice for Desha: The Leader and Swatta.

Event details The concert was part of a local school's anniversary The ill-fated concert was reportedly scheduled to start at around 9:00pm on Friday and was part of the 185th anniversary celebrations of a local school. Organizers told The Daily Star that they had made all necessary preparations for the event but were still confused about who carried out the attack and why. Students at the venue reportedly tried to resist the attackers during this incident.