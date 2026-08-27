Who was Ankiit Baliyann? How did the Haryanvi singer die?

Following the incident, locals took to the streets in protest. Baliyann's mother was also seen joining the protestors, demanding justice for her son.

The protestors blocked the Delhi-Muzaffarnagar road near Verma Market Tiraha, about 50 meters from the crime scene.

The incident reportedly took place around 7:00pm when unidentified assailants fired nearly 10-15 bullets at Baliyann as he was exiting a gym.

He suffered multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot, per Hindustan Times.