Who was Ankiit Baliyann? How did the Haryanvi singer die?
What's the story
In a shocking incident, popular Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankiit Baliyann was shot dead outside a gym in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday evening. Unidentified assailants reportedly opened fire at him as he was leaving the gym in the Shamli Kotwali area. The motive behind the murder is still unknown. With over 367K YouTube subscribers, reports suggest that the popular figure was planning to contest the upcoming panchayat polls.
Protests
Locals take to streets in protest
Following the incident, locals took to the streets in protest. Baliyann's mother was also seen joining the protestors, demanding justice for her son.
The protestors blocked the Delhi-Muzaffarnagar road near Verma Market Tiraha, about 50 meters from the crime scene.
The incident reportedly took place around 7:00pm when unidentified assailants fired nearly 10-15 bullets at Baliyann as he was exiting a gym.
He suffered multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot, per Hindustan Times.
Career
Baliyann was popular for his Haryanvi songs; last Instagram Reel
Baliyann, a native of Bantikheda village, had gained popularity through his Haryanvi songs, YouTube videos, and podcasts.
His music often focused on regional identity with themes of rural pride, youth culture, local politics, and power. Many videos featured guns and firearms.
Baliyann's last Instagram Reel was shared just hours before his untimely demise. In it, he appeared to be singing a Haryanvi track with the line "Murder maar de sadak ke upar (Murder someone right on the road)."
Political reaction
Akhilesh Yadav condemns killing
Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav condemned the killing.
He wrote in Hindi on X, "While reducing Uttar Pradesh's law and order situation to zero, the way popular singer Ankiit Baliyann was brutally killed in Shamli with 18 rounds fired at him has created fear across the entire region."
"The report of his grieving mother mourning on the road with her son's body in her lap is heartbreaking."
Ongoing probe
Investigation launched into the matter
Police are currently examining CCTV footage from cameras installed around the crime scene to identify the assailants.
Senior police officials have stated that the exact reason behind Baliyann's killing will only be clear after a detailed investigation.
The identities of the attackers and their motive remain unknown.