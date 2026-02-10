Who was Blake Garrett? Former child actor dies at 33

Blake Garrett, the former child actor who rose to fame for his role as Plug in the family comedy How to Eat Fried Worms, has died at 33. His mother, Carol Garrett, confirmed to TMZ that he passed away on Sunday in Oklahoma. The cause of death is still unknown, and an autopsy is currently underway.

Health struggles Garrett was diagnosed with shingles Garrett's mother told the outlet that he had visited the emergency room last week after experiencing severe pain and was later diagnosed with shingles. She believes he may have self-medicated to cope with the pain caused by the viral infection, which may have contributed to his untimely death.

Career highlights Early career and breakthrough role He was born on September 14, 1992, in Austin, Texas, and started acting at the young age of eight. He landed lead roles in Aladdin and His Magical Lamp and Peanuts: A Charlie Brown Tribute. His additional theater credits include The Wizard of Oz, Annie, and Grease. In 2006, he starred in How To Eat Fried Worms, which earned him a Best Young Ensemble Cast at the 2007 Young Artist Awards.

