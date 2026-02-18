Who was Pravina Deshpande? Veteran actor dies at 60
What's the story
Veteran actor Pravina Deshpande, who worked in Hindi and Marathi films, passed away on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer. She was 60. The news of her demise was confirmed by her family through a statement on her official Instagram account. The statement read: "It is with great sadness that we inform you that Mrs. Pravina Deshpande has left for her heavenly abode on February 17, 2026."
Final farewell
Her last rites were conducted in Mumbai
Deshpande's last rites were conducted in Mumbai on Tuesday at 3:00pm at a Hindu crematorium in Chakala Parsiwada, Andheri East. The family added in their statement that her cremation would take place at the same location. The Cine & TV Artistes's Association (CINTAA) also mourned her demise with a post on X (formerly Twitter). They wrote, "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Pravina Deshpande ji (member since 2008)."
Career highlights
Career spanning multiple industries
Deshpande had a prolific career that spanned Hindi and Marathi films, television shows, theater, and web series. Some of her notable film roles include Ready with Salman Khan, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran with John Abraham, Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor, and Jalebi with Rhea Chakraborty. On the small screen, Deshpande was a part of popular shows like Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. She was last seen in Netflix's Taskaree.