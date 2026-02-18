Pravina Deshpande died at 60

Who was Pravina Deshpande? Veteran actor dies at 60

By Apoorva Rastogi 10:46 am Feb 18, 202610:46 am

What's the story

Veteran actor Pravina Deshpande, who worked in Hindi and Marathi films, passed away on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer. She was 60. The news of her demise was confirmed by her family through a statement on her official Instagram account. The statement read: "It is with great sadness that we inform you that Mrs. Pravina Deshpande has left for her heavenly abode on February 17, 2026."