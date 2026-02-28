Who's the new face in 'Spirit' poster? Meet Aishwarya Desai

Desai is an Indian-American model and beauty creator with 36,000-40,000 Instagram followers. She studied marketing at the University of Maryland and started acting with a small part in Gully Boy plus an award-winning short film. Spirit is her big leap into mainstream cinema.

'Spirit' releases March 5, 2027

The poster has set social media buzzing as everyone tries to figure out who Desai plays.

With big names like Prabhas and Prakash Raj also on board, Spirit is shaping up to be a major release—dropping March 5, 2027 in eight languages across India.

If you love fresh faces shaking up Bollywood, keep an eye on this one!