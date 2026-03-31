'It's not a Bomb': Why BTS's merch is attracting flak

Global context

'How did this get cleared?'

The ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict and other conflicts have raised concerns about the appropriateness of BTS's "It's not a Bomb" merchandise. One X user wrote, "How did this get cleared? this is so tone-deaf and disrespectful, but it doesn't surprise cause it's from #that company..." Another fan commented on the impracticality of using such a bag in public places like airports or security checks due to its provocative wording. Of course, many fans came to the group's defense, too.