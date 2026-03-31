'It's not a Bomb': Why BTS's merch is attracting flak
What's the story
BTS's latest merchandise, an official carrying pouch for their updated ARMY Bomb (Light Stick Version 4), has sparked controversy among fans. The pouch, which features a green military-style design with the words "It's not a Bomb" printed across it, was released in March as part of the group's fifth album ARIRANG merchandise and world tour goods. However, its timing and design have drawn criticism from some fans on social media platforms.
Global context
'How did this get cleared?'
The ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict and other conflicts have raised concerns about the appropriateness of BTS's "It's not a Bomb" merchandise. One X user wrote, "How did this get cleared? this is so tone-deaf and disrespectful, but it doesn't surprise cause it's from #that company..." Another fan commented on the impracticality of using such a bag in public places like airports or security checks due to its provocative wording. Of course, many fans came to the group's defense, too.
Twitter Post
Fans called it 'fake outrage'
fake outrage over a group with bulletproof in their name & a lightstick called armyBAWMB selling a “ it’s not a bomb” bag oh hoe bitch pls— outroseokss⁷🪭 (@callmebyyourjin) March 31, 2026
Twitter Post
ARMYs defended it since BTS lightstick is called ARMY Bomb
I did not think I was gonna see all this fake outrage over that bag when our lightstick is literally called an army BOMB pic.twitter.com/Rp4NoeWzdy— َ (@piedparks) March 30, 2026
Merchandise details
Meanwhile, pop-up event for 'ARIRANG' merchandise underway in Seoul
Despite the backlash, the pop-up event for BTS's fifth studio album ARIRANG is currently underway in central Seoul. The event features an immersive display based on the album's concept and a merchandise area with 18 official items, including T-shirts, hoodies, keychains, cushions, mugs, posters, chopsticks, lamps, candles, and light sticks. It runs until April 12.