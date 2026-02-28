Why Deepika Padukone declined 'The White Lotus' role? Explained
Deepika Padukone has reportedly declined a role in HBO's The White Lotus Season 4, mainly because the show wanted all actors—including big names like her—to audition.
This isn't the first time she's passed on the series; she also skipped Season 3 due to her pregnancy.
Deepika's cryptic post and fan reactions
After the news came out, Deepika shared a thoughtful post on Instagram: "Becoming calm is the loudest flex" and "Calm isn't weakness; it's mastery."
Fans had mixed feelings—some questioned why an A-lister should audition, while others pointed out it's normal for international shows.
If she'd accepted, this would've been her Hollywood return since xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017.
Meanwhile, here's what she's working on now
She's keeping busy with King, an action thriller where she stars alongside Shah Rukh Khan.
They are set to star together in the film.