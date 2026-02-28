Why Dharmendra turned down Sriram Raghavan's 'Agent Vinod'

Sriram Raghavan , the acclaimed director behind films like Johnny Gaddar and Andhadhun, recently revealed that veteran actor Dharmendra had turned down a role in his 2012 film Agent Vinod. Speaking at an event organized by the Screenwriters Association (SWA), Raghavan shared that he had approached Dharmendra for the role of a RAW chief, but the actor declined.

Role rejection Here's what Raghavan said Raghavan said, "After Johnny Gaddar, I told him I want to work with you again, and he said, 'Yes, of course.'" "When I was doing Agent Vinod, I remember we had written a role for the head of RAW... When I met him and told him about this role, he said, 'RAW head yaar tum log wahi (you guys do that again...) it'll be India Pakistan I don't want to do it.'"

Director's perspective 'Respect his decision' Raghavan added, "He didn't want to get involved in that...I said I respect that." "Then we didn't pursue that track at all." Meanwhile, the film was a commercial failure despite featuring a star-studded cast including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prem Chopra, and Adil Hussain.

