Met Gala 2026: Why did Dwayne Johnson wear a skirt?

Cultural significance

'In our culture, we rock lavalavas, we rock skirts'

Johnson, who has Samoan citizenship through his mother, said Browne's team first sent over the illustrations of the outfit and asked if he would be comfortable wearing a pleated skirt. "I was like, 'Look, in our culture, Polynesian culture, we rock lavalavas, we rock skirts.' The most masculine men, not that I'm one of them, but the most masculine men wear lavalavas and skirts." A lavalava is a traditional Polynesian rectangular cloth worn as a wraparound skirt.