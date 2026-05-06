Why did Smriti's childhood friend file FIR against Palash Muchhal?

The Sangli Police have registered a case against singer-composer Palash Muchhal (30) after allegations of caste-based abuse and the use of obscene language were leveled against him. The complaint was filed by Vigyan Prakash Mane, a 34-year-old Sangli resident, who is reportedly a childhood friend of cricketer Smriti Mandhana . The case comes months after Muchhal's wedding with Mandhana was called off in December 2025.

Complaint details Mane alleges Muchhal took ₹25L for 'Nazariya' Mane has alleged that Muchhal took ₹25L from him as an investment for a film titled Nazariya. The complaint states that Muchhal had promised Mane a role in the film, with a mutual understanding that the invested amount and profits would be returned after its release. However, Mane claims the film was never made, and his money was not returned despite repeated requests.

Additional allegations Singer allegedly used derogatory language, behaved inappropriately Mane has further alleged that when he met Muchhal in person to demand repayment, the singer abused him using casteist slurs and behaved in a derogatory manner. The incident reportedly took place on November 22, 2025, at a farmhouse in Sangli. Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandeep Bhagwat confirmed, per India Today, that an FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway.

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