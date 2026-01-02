Next Article
Why George Clooney-Amal chose French citizenship over Hollywood
Entertainment
George and Amal Clooney just became French citizens, choosing a quieter life for their twins, Ella and Alexander, far from Hollywood's constant attention.
The official word came from France at the end of 2025, confirming their new status as a family.
How France became home
The Clooneys have called France home since 2021, settling near Brignoles. Amal is fluent in French and the kids are picking it up too.
The French government highlighted George's impact on cinema and Amal's legal work with academic and international institutions in France as reasons for granting them citizenship.
For the couple, it's a thoughtful mix of global careers and peaceful family time in France.