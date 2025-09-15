Why Hollywood is obsessed with fan fiction adaptations
Hollywood is now tapping into fan fiction for its next big hits.
Legendary Pictures just paid at least $3 million for Alchemised, a novel that started as Harry Potter fanfic.
The Love Hypothesis, which began as Star Wars-inspired Reylo fan fiction, is also getting a movie adaptation.
Studios are clearly seeing fan-created stories as fresh sources for blockbuster ideas.
Fanfic to feature film: The journey
Alchemised was once known online as Manacled before becoming a standalone dark fantasy book. The Love Hypothesis follows a similar path from fandom to film.
This isn't brand new—remember Fifty Shades of Grey (originally Twilight fanfic) and the After series (from Wattpad's One Direction stories)?
By adapting stories with built-in fandoms, studios get ready-made audiences and lower their risks while giving fans something to cheer about on the big screen.