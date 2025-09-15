Why Hollywood is obsessed with fan fiction adaptations

Fanfic to feature film: The journey

Alchemised was once known online as Manacled before becoming a standalone dark fantasy book. The Love Hypothesis follows a similar path from fandom to film.

This isn't brand new—remember Fifty Shades of Grey (originally Twilight fanfic) and the After series (from Wattpad's One Direction stories)?

By adapting stories with built-in fandoms, studios get ready-made audiences and lower their risks while giving fans something to cheer about on the big screen.