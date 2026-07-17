Why Indian audiences can't watch 'The Odyssey' in IMAX 70mm

India has several IMAX theaters in major cities, but they all operate using digital projection systems. These include IMAX with Laser and Xenon projection.

While these options offer brighter images, improved sound, and larger screens than conventional multiplexes, they can't replicate the full image quality and expanded frame of an authentic IMAX 70mm film print.

This is why fans in India will watch The Odyssey in digital IMAX instead of the analog format Nolan intended.