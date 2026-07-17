Why Indian audiences can't watch 'The Odyssey' in IMAX 70mm
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's latest film, The Odyssey, is one of the biggest releases of the year. The film has been promoted as the first feature to be shot entirely on IMAX cameras. However, fans in India will not be able to experience it in its intended IMAX 70mm format due to a lack of functioning commercial IMAX 70mm projection systems in the country. Here's more about this.
IMAX 70mm
What is IMAX 70mm?
IMAX 70mm is widely regarded as the pinnacle of film exhibition.
Unlike conventional digital projection, IMAX 70mm uses huge 70mm film prints running horizontally through specialized projectors, revealed Times Now.
This delivers extraordinary image clarity, greater detail, richer colors, and a much taller aspect ratio.
According to Nolan, the IMAX 70mm format offers an experience closer to looking through a window than watching a movie on a screen.
Digital dominance
India's IMAX theaters operate using digital projection systems
India has several IMAX theaters in major cities, but they all operate using digital projection systems. These include IMAX with Laser and Xenon projection.
While these options offer brighter images, improved sound, and larger screens than conventional multiplexes, they can't replicate the full image quality and expanded frame of an authentic IMAX 70mm film print.
This is why fans in India will watch The Odyssey in digital IMAX instead of the analog format Nolan intended.
Theater history
India once had an IMAX 70mm theater
India did have an IMAX 70mm theater for many years. Mumbai's iconic Wadala IMAX Dome was the only venue capable of screening IMAX 70mm film prints and hosted landmark releases like The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, and Interstellar.
However, Carnival Cinemas eventually discontinued IMAX. Later, the property was taken over by Miraj Cinemas, reopening as a modern IMAX with Laser theater.
Alternative format
'The Odyssey' has been released in digital IMAX across India
Although Indian audiences won't experience The Odyssey in IMAX 70mm, the film is now available in IMAX with Laser across several premium theaters.
These auditoriums offer sharper digital projection, immersive multi-channel sound, and expanded aspect ratios for selected sequences.
For most viewers, digital IMAX will still provide the most immersive way to watch the film in India.