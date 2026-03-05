Why Indian OTT platforms are buying foreign shows for India

Platforms aren't just betting on subscriptions anymore. They're mixing things up with ad-supported models (such as ad-supported services) and bundles, hoping to keep content fresh and appeal to a wider crowd.

For producers, it's good news: they get upfront payments

For producers, it's good news: they get upfront payments that cover costs and open doors to bigger budgets and global reach.

For viewers though, it's a mixed bag—some favorite shows now need a subscription, so there are fewer freebies around, but the overall quality of available content is getting better.