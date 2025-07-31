Why is CBFC blocking Yogi Adityanath biopic 'Ajey?' Explained

CBFC rejected film, asked for cuts

"Ajey" was supposed to hit theaters on August 1, 2025, but things got stuck when CBFC rejected both the film and its promos without even watching them.

Even though CBFC promised a quick decision earlier this month, delays pushed the filmmakers back to court.

Now, CBFC has been asked to explain why they're blocking the film when the book it's based on faced no trouble at all.