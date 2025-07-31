Why is CBFC blocking Yogi Adityanath biopic 'Ajey?' Explained
The Bombay High Court has called out the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after it refused to certify "Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi," a film based on UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's journey.
The filmmakers argued that the original book, "The Monk Who Became Chief Minister," has been around for eight years with no issues, so they're puzzled by the sudden roadblock for the movie.
CBFC rejected film, asked for cuts
"Ajey" was supposed to hit theaters on August 1, 2025, but things got stuck when CBFC rejected both the film and its promos without even watching them.
Even though CBFC promised a quick decision earlier this month, delays pushed the filmmakers back to court.
Now, CBFC has been asked to explain why they're blocking the film when the book it's based on faced no trouble at all.