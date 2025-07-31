Rani-Vikrant lead buzz for National Awards 2025 Entertainment Jul 31, 2025

This year's National Awards buzz is all about Rani Mukerji and Vikrant Massey.

Mukerji's standout role in "Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway" and Massey's powerful performance in "12th Fail" have put them at the front of the pack for top acting honors.

The awards are known for spotlighting some of Indian cinema's best work.