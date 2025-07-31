Next Article
Rani-Vikrant lead buzz for National Awards 2025
This year's National Awards buzz is all about Rani Mukerji and Vikrant Massey.
Mukerji's standout role in "Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway" and Massey's powerful performance in "12th Fail" have put them at the front of the pack for top acting honors.
The awards are known for spotlighting some of Indian cinema's best work.
'RRKPK' might also win Best Film
There's also chatter that "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" might snag Best Film thanks to its huge popularity.
For a quick throwback: At the 70th National Film Awards, Rishab Shetty took home Best Actor for "Kantara," while Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh shared Best Actress.