'Dhadak 2': 'Tu Meri Dhadak Hai' captures raw, honest moments
Just before Dhadak 2 hits theaters, Dharma Productions has released "Tu Meri Dhadak Hai," featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri as Neelesh and Vidhi.
The song captures a raw moment where Neelesh asks Vidhi to keep her distance, hinting at the struggles in their relationship.
Track takes you through Neelesh-Vidhi's journey
Sung by Vishal Mishra, this 2-minute-48-second track takes you through the couple's journey—first meetings, falling in love, and fighting against social barriers.
It really leans into themes of love and longing.
Everything to know about film
Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal and follows up on the original 2018 hit.
After several delays (including CBFC clearance), it finally releases Friday—going head-to-head with Son of Sardaar 2 at the box office.