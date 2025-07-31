Next Article
Soori's 'Maaman' OTT release date is here
Soori's family drama Maaman is set to hit ZEE5 on August 8, so you can catch it from your couch.
Directed by Prasanth Pandiraj, the film dives into the ups and downs between an uncle and his nephew, showing how their bond shakes up family life.
It'll also stream on OTTplay Premium if that's your go-to.
Cast and crew of the film
Alongside Soori, you'll see Aishwarya Lekshmi, Rajkiran, Swasika, Baba Baskar, and Master in action.
The movie's technical side is handled by Dinesh Purushothaman (cinematography), Hesham Abdul Wahab (music), and Ganesh Siva (editing).
After a solid theatrical run since May 16—even with mixed reviews—Maaman's emotional story and strong performances have kept audiences hooked.