Soori's 'Maaman' OTT release date is here Entertainment Jul 31, 2025

Soori's family drama Maaman is set to hit ZEE5 on August 8, so you can catch it from your couch.

Directed by Prasanth Pandiraj, the film dives into the ups and downs between an uncle and his nephew, showing how their bond shakes up family life.

It'll also stream on OTTplay Premium if that's your go-to.