Aishwarya Khare reveals advice she got before 'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon'
Aishwarya Khare, best known from Bhagya Lakshmi, shared that before joining the reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, people told her "don't cry too much" since she gets emotional easily.
She says confidence and self-esteem are key for handling reality TV.
Transitioning from fiction to reality
Switching from fiction to reality wasn't easy for Khare—she felt pretty attached to her old character after Bhagya Lakshmi ended.
Now she's spending over 60 days in a Madhya Pradesh village with 10 other women, no gadgets or comforts, all while being filmed for a survival-style show hosted by Rannvijay Singha.
Co-star Rohit Suchanti is helping her out
Khare's co-star Rohit Suchanti has been sending her tips on dealing with cameras and the whole unscripted vibe.
Her friends and family are cheering her on too, reminding her she's got what it takes to shine in this new adventure.