Aishwarya Khare reveals advice she got before 'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon'

Switching from fiction to reality wasn't easy for Khare—she felt pretty attached to her old character after Bhagya Lakshmi ended. Now she's spending over 60 days in a Madhya Pradesh village with 10 other women, no gadgets or comforts, all while being filmed for a survival-style show hosted by Rannvijay Singha.

Co-star Rohit Suchanti is helping her out

Khare's co-star Rohit Suchanti has been sending her tips on dealing with cameras and the whole unscripted vibe.

Her friends and family are cheering her on too, reminding her she's got what it takes to shine in this new adventure.