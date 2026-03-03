Why is everyone talking about Jim Carrey's face suddenly?

Hollywood actor Jim Carrey 's recent appearance at the Cesar Awards in Paris has sparked widespread speculation about his looks. The 64-year-old actor, who was awarded an Honorary Cesar Award, looked noticeably different with a fuller and smoother face. This led to some people calling him "unrecognizable" and even suggesting that it wasn't actually Carrey but a lookalike. His representative Marleah Leslie confirmed to CNN that it was indeed him at the event.

Public perception Carrey's reclusive nature and hints of retirement Carrey has been largely reclusive in recent years, even hinting at retirement from acting in 2022. However, he made a public appearance in 2025 at the UK premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, where he reprised his role as Dr. Robotnik. This sudden return to the limelight, coupled with his changed appearance, has fueled speculation about possible cosmetic procedures or other changes to his looks.

Speculation Drag artist claims to have impersonated Carrey Adding fuel to the speculation, drag artist Alexis Stone posted on social media claiming to have impersonated Carrey at the awards. The post featured images of Stone getting ready for the event with a mask, fake teeth, and a wig resembling his dark hair. In a video, he was seen doing prosthetic makeup, too. This further intensified discussions about whether it was indeed Carrey who attended the ceremony. CNN has reached out to Stone's representatives for comment on this matter.

