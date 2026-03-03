Why is everyone talking about Jim Carrey's face suddenly?
What's the story
Hollywood actor Jim Carrey's recent appearance at the Cesar Awards in Paris has sparked widespread speculation about his looks. The 64-year-old actor, who was awarded an Honorary Cesar Award, looked noticeably different with a fuller and smoother face. This led to some people calling him "unrecognizable" and even suggesting that it wasn't actually Carrey but a lookalike. His representative Marleah Leslie confirmed to CNN that it was indeed him at the event.
Public perception
Carrey's reclusive nature and hints of retirement
Carrey has been largely reclusive in recent years, even hinting at retirement from acting in 2022. However, he made a public appearance in 2025 at the UK premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, where he reprised his role as Dr. Robotnik. This sudden return to the limelight, coupled with his changed appearance, has fueled speculation about possible cosmetic procedures or other changes to his looks.
Speculation
Drag artist claims to have impersonated Carrey
Adding fuel to the speculation, drag artist Alexis Stone posted on social media claiming to have impersonated Carrey at the awards. The post featured images of Stone getting ready for the event with a mask, fake teeth, and a wig resembling his dark hair. In a video, he was seen doing prosthetic makeup, too. This further intensified discussions about whether it was indeed Carrey who attended the ceremony. CNN has reached out to Stone's representatives for comment on this matter.
Language barrier
Acceptance speech in French raises eyebrows
Another factor that fueled the speculation was Carrey's acceptance speech, which he delivered in French - a language he isn't known to speak fluently. This raised eyebrows among fans and observers alike. However, Gregory Caulier, the general delegate of the Cesar Awards, clarified to Variety that Carrey had been practicing his speech in French for months. He also revealed that Carrey attended the event with his partner, daughter, grandson, and 12 close friends and family members.