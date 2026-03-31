Why is Chinese social media using Kris Jenner's image?
What's the story
Chinese social media users are currently sharing images of American reality TV star Kris Jenner as part of a trend to wish others luck and fortune. The trend has reportedly taken off on platforms like Weibo and RedNote, with hundreds of thousands of posts being shared in the past three days. Users are humorously hoping for good luck by changing their profile pictures to Jenner's image.
Trend origin
The trend's origin and meaning
The trend appears to have grown because of Jenner's immense success as a businesswoman. TikTok creator Marcelo Wang, who teaches Mandarin slang and phrases, explained that the trend gained traction because Jenner is seen as one of the hardest-working businesswomen in the US, a quality widely respected in Chinese culture. He added that cosplaying Jenner is a humorous Gen Z way of manifesting success.
Celebrity reaction
Jenner has responded to the trend
Jenner herself responded to the trend by commenting on Wang's video, saying, "you're ALL doing amazing, sweetie!!!!" This line is a reference to a memorable quote from her reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Regional coverage of the trend has included screenshots from social media platforms like RedNote, which show edited images of Jenner in various work outfits.
Trend expansion
Has the trend spread to other platforms?
The trend has also spread to Douyin, China's version of TikTok, with videos using Jenner's image and explaining its use. Although it hasn't taken off on Western social media platforms, it has appeared on X. One user claimed they passed an exam after using Jenner's picture as their profile photo. As for her wealth, Celebrity Net Worth reported Jenner's net worth is around $170 million.