Why Jackie Shroff and Tabu aren't in 'Border 2'

Director Anurag Singh shared why Jackie Shroff and Tabu aren't returning for the sequel, saying, "You do not work on a story thinking that you have to cast a particular person." For him, it's all about what fits the story best.

What's new with 'Border 2?' Even without Shroff and Tabu, "Border 2" is off to a massive start.

Released on January 23, it crossed ₹150 crore worldwide in its opening weekend—making it reported to have hit ₹100 crore in just three days.

Who's leading the cast now? This time around, the film features stars like Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh. Plus, Suniel Shetty and Akshaye Khanna make special appearances.

The original "Border" starred Shroff and Tabu in key roles.