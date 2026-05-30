Why Janhvi won't play Malayalam character again anytime soon
What's the story
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Telugu debut with Devara: Part 1 and tried her hand at Malayalam with the 2025 Bollywood film Param Sundari, has revealed that she found the latter quite challenging. Speaking to IANS, she said, "I don't think I should attempt Malayalam again because it's too difficult for me."
Language proficiency
Kapoor says she is more familiar with Tamil and Telugu
Kapoor, who is waiting for the release of her Telugu film Peddi, said, "It's such a beautiful, sweet language (Malayalam)." "But I think I've been phonetically quite familiar with Tamil and Telugu." Expressing her desire to do more regional cinema, she said, "So, I'm really enjoying working in Telugu films. I'd love to explore."
Career update
Upcoming projects of the actor
Kapoor was last seen in the Bollywood film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film also starred Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. Meanwhile, her next film, Peddi, will release on June 4. The film also features Ram Charan, Boman Irani, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu.