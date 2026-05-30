Janhvi Kapoor finds Malayalam 'too difficult'

Why Janhvi won't play Malayalam character again anytime soon

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:11 pm May 30, 202601:11 pm

What's the story

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Telugu debut with Devara: Part 1 and tried her hand at Malayalam with the 2025 Bollywood film Param Sundari, has revealed that she found the latter quite challenging. Speaking to IANS, she said, "I don't think I should attempt Malayalam again because it's too difficult for me."