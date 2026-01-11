Why Kartik Aaryan said no to Vishal Bhardwaj's 'O Romeo' Entertainment Jan 11, 2026

Kartik Aaryan "politely turned down" the lead in Vishal Bhardwaj's gangster drama O Romeo because he wasn't ready to play an anti-hero this early in his career.

The role then went to Shahid Kapoor, who's teamed up with Bhardwaj before on films like Kaminey and Haider.